Marshall blanks Green Wave in district opener

Published 11:23 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

By Brad Greer

The North Delta School was held to a season-low 72 yards of total offense as the Green Wave dropped its district opener 28-0 to No.5 ranked Marshall Friday in Batesville.

  After a scoreless first quarter, Marshall scored touchdowns on all three possessions of the second quarter to take a 20-0 halftime lead. The Patriots added a safety and 20-yard scoring pass, its third of the game to extend its lead to 28-0 at the end of the third quarter.
 All of North Delta’s yardage came on the ground as the Wave crossed midfield only three times on the night. North Delta (2-2; 0-1) hosts Strayhorn next Friday in a 7 pm kickoff

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Panola deputy coroner charged with embezzlement

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Restaurant Inspections

Panola County Jail Log

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow