Marshall blanks Green Wave in district opener Published 11:23 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

The North Delta School was held to a season-low 72 yards of total offense as the Green Wave dropped its district opener 28-0 to No.5 ranked Marshall Friday in Batesville.

After a scoreless first quarter, Marshall scored touchdowns on all three possessions of the second quarter to take a 20-0 halftime lead. The Patriots added a safety and 20-yard scoring pass, its third of the game to extend its lead to 28-0 at the end of the third quarter.

All of North Delta’s yardage came on the ground as the Wave crossed midfield only three times on the night. North Delta (2-2; 0-1) hosts Strayhorn next Friday in a 7 pm kickoff