How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 5 Published 1:48 am Friday, September 6, 2024

Today’s WNBA schedule has four quality matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Connecticut Sun.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.