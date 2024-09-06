How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 6 Published 6:08 am Friday, September 6, 2024

Erick Fedde takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium against Victor Robles and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 8:15 p.m. ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in baseball with 145 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis’ .391 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

St. Louis is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (585 total).

The Cardinals are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Cardinals’ 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

St. Louis’ 4.17 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.266).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Fedde gets the start for the Cardinals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Fedde has collected 11 quality starts this year.

Fedde will look to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2024 Yankees W 6-5 Away Kyle Gibson Will Warren 9/1/2024 Yankees W 14-7 Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers L 9-3 Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers W 7-4 Away Steven Matz Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Colin Rea 9/6/2024 Mariners – Home Erick Fedde Bryce Miller 9/7/2024 Mariners – Home Kyle Gibson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2024 Mariners – Home Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 9/10/2024 Reds – Home Steven Matz Rhett Lowder 9/11/2024 Reds – Home – – 9/12/2024 Reds – Home – –

