How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 4:20 am Friday, September 6, 2024
The MLB lineup today, which includes the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, is not one to miss.
Info on live coverage of today’s MLB action is included for you.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 6
New York Yankees (80-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-2, 3.82 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (12-6, 3.39 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (52-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-9, 4.7 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 5.11 ERA)
Washington Nationals (62-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (69-71) at Baltimore Orioles (81-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.51 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-2, 3.49 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (32-109) at Boston Red Sox (70-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.53 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.62 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (68-73) at New York Mets (76-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 4.99 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (84-56) at Miami Marlins (52-88)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 2.63 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (67-74) at Atlanta Braves (76-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (8-8, 3.52 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 4.07 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (58-82) at Texas Rangers (68-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.6 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (76-64) at Kansas City Royals (76-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-9, 3.46 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-2, 7.41 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (79-62) at Houston Astros (75-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.11 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-7, 4.32 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (71-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-8, 3.43 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (10-8, 3.3 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (71-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.5 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.51 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (69-72) at San Diego Padres (80-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (11-8, 3.05 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-2, 7.45 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (80-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.38 ERA)
