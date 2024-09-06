Cardinals vs. Mariners: Betting Preview for Sept. 6 Published 8:25 am Friday, September 6, 2024

Alec Burleson’s St. Louis Cardinals (71-69) and Cal Raleigh’s Seattle Mariners (71-70) will square off in the series opener on Friday, Sept. 6 at Busch Stadium. The matchup will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers have listed the Cardinals (-110) as moneyline favorites against the Mariners (-110). This game’s over/under is 7.5. You can get +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Game Info

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -110

Cardinals -110 Moneyline Underdog: Mariners -110

Mariners -110 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Erick Fedde (8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 28th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Fedde has recorded 11 quality starts this season.

Fedde will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 23rd in MLB action with 145 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .391.

The Cardinals’ .248 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 24th in runs scored with 585 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals are 14th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals average baseball’s 16th-ranked WHIP (1.266).

