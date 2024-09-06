Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bears Game – Week 1 Published 12:37 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

The Chicago Bears (0-0) meet the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Titans vs. Bears Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction:

Bears 24 – Titans 17

Bears 24 – Titans 17 Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Bears’ implied win probability is 65.5%.

The Bears finished 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).

Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

The Titans were underdogs in 14 games last season and won five (35.7%) of those contests.

Last season, Tennessee won one of its four games when it was the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bears (-3.5)

Bears (-3.5) The Bears were 8-8-1 against the spread last year.

Chicago had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.

The Titans had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, Tennessee had two wins ATS (2-4) last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45)

Under (45) These teams averaged a combined 39.1 points per game a season ago, 5.9 less points than the over/under of 45 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.9 points per game last season, 1.1 less than the over/under for this game.

Bears games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Titans games went over the point total six out of 17 times last year.

