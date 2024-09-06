Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bears Game – Week 1
Published 12:37 pm Friday, September 6, 2024
The Chicago Bears (0-0) meet the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024. We have best bets recommendations for you.
Titans vs. Bears Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction:
Bears 24 – Titans 17
- Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Bears’ implied win probability is 65.5%.
- The Bears finished 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).
- Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
- The Titans were underdogs in 14 games last season and won five (35.7%) of those contests.
- Last season, Tennessee won one of its four games when it was the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Bears (-3.5)
- The Bears were 8-8-1 against the spread last year.
- Chicago had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.
- The Titans had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- As 3.5-point underdogs or more, Tennessee had two wins ATS (2-4) last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45)
- These teams averaged a combined 39.1 points per game a season ago, 5.9 less points than the over/under of 45 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.9 points per game last season, 1.1 less than the over/under for this game.
- Bears games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.
- Titans games went over the point total six out of 17 times last year.
