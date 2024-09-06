Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bears Game – Week 1

The Chicago Bears (0-0) meet the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Titans vs. Bears Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction:
    Bears 24 – Titans 17
  • Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Bears’ implied win probability is 65.5%.
  • The Bears finished 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).
  • Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
  • The Titans were underdogs in 14 games last season and won five (35.7%) of those contests.
  • Last season, Tennessee won one of its four games when it was the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Bears (-3.5)
  • The Bears were 8-8-1 against the spread last year.
  • Chicago had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.
  • The Titans had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • As 3.5-point underdogs or more, Tennessee had two wins ATS (2-4) last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (45)
  • These teams averaged a combined 39.1 points per game a season ago, 5.9 less points than the over/under of 45 set for this game.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.9 points per game last season, 1.1 less than the over/under for this game.
  • Bears games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.
  • Titans games went over the point total six out of 17 times last year.

