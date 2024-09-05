Will Levis and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has a favorable matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Chicago Bears. The Bears conceded the eighth-most passing yards last season, 237.8 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Passing Yards Prop: Over 235.5 (-114)

Over 235.5 (-114) Rushing Yards Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Levis’ Current Injury Status

Levis is currently not listed on this week’s injury report.

Levis’ Season Stats (2023)

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 149 255 58.4% 1,808 8 4 7.1 25 57 1

Levis’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Levis was 15th in the league with 7.1 yards per pass attempt last year (1,808 total yards passing).

He threw 255 passes last season, an average of 28.3 per contest (28th in NFL).

Levis completed 149 of 255 pass attempts last year. That’s 16.6 completions per game, which was 31st in the league.

Levis was 28th in the NFL with 1,062 air yards on completed passes last season.

He averaged 2.3 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per game last season.

Levis stayed on his feet for 23 rushing yards after contact last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Bears were the NFL’s 25th-ranked defense against the pass last season, allowing 237.8 passing yards per game.

The Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the league last season (31 passing TDs conceded).

Opposing QBs tossed 22 picks against the Bears a year ago (1.3 per game). The Bears’ pass D ranked first in interceptions.

Chicago, in terms of defending the run, finished first in the NFL last year after allowing 86.4 rushing yards per game.

The Bears allowed eight rushing touchdowns a year ago. That mark ranked second in the league.

