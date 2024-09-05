Tyler Boyd and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tyler Boyd has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Chicago Bears in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allowed 237.8 passing yards per game last year, eighth-worst in the league.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boyd’s Current Injury Status

Boyd is currently not on this week’s injury report.

Boyd’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 98 67 667 279 2 10.0

Boyd’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last year, Boyd was 71st among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 279.

He averaged 5.5 rushing yards per carry (11 yards on two attempts).

Boyd’s 10.0 yards per catch average was 91st in the league

He was targeted on 98 pass attempts last year, averaging 6.8 yards per target (93rd in NFL).

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

Boyd will face the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense from a season ago, as they surrendered 237.8 pass yards per game.

Chicago gave up 31 passing touchdowns (1.8 per game) last year, which ranked its defense 29th in the NFL.

The Bears recorded 22 interceptions a year ago, ranking them first in the NFL.

Chicago allowed 86.4 rushing yards per game last year, ranking it as the NFL’s best run D.

The Bears ranked second in the NFL in rushing TDs conceded (eight) a season ago.

