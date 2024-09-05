Tony Pollard and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tony Pollard has a difficult matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Chicago Bears in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears gave up 86.4 rushing yards per game last year, best in the NFL.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Rushing Yards Prop: Over 42.5 (-114)

Over 42.5 (-114) Receiving Yards Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Pollard’s Current Injury Status

Pollard is not on the injury list this week.

Pollard’s Season Stats (2023)

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 252 1,005 6 4 67 55 311 0

Pollard’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Pollard was 57th in the NFL with 321 total yards after the catch last season.

He averaged four rushing yards per attempt (1,005 yards on 252 carries), 27th in the league.

Pollard’s 5.7 yards per catch average was 136th in the NFL

He averaged 4.6 yards per target last year (135th in NFL), racking up 311 yards on 67 passes thrown his way.

Pollard racked up 510 rushing yards after contact (thanks in part to 19 broken tackles) last year, fourth in the league among qualified runners.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

Pollard will face the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense from a season ago, as they surrendered 237.8 pass yards per game.

The Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the NFL last year (31 passing TDs conceded).

The Bears’ defense ranked first in the NFL a year ago by collecting 22 interceptions.

Chicago, in terms of stopping the run, finished first in the league last season after giving up 86.4 rushing yards per game.

The Titans are facing off against the NFL’s second-ranked rush defense (eight TDs conceded a season ago).

