Titans vs. Bears: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 1

Published 12:44 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, September 8, 2024 against the Chicago Bears (0-0). The over/under is set at 44.5 points for the outing.

The Titans’ betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bears.

Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Bears (-3.5) 45 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Bears (-4.5) 44.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Bears (-3.5) 44.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Chicago Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bears Betting Insights

  • Against the spread, Tennessee was 7-9-1 last year.
  • The Titans covered the spread once last year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • There were six Tennessee games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.
  • Chicago beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
  • The Bears covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or more last year.
  • Last year, nine of Chicago’s 17 games went over the point total.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Tony Pollard 44.5 (-114) 9.5 (-114)
Tyjae Spears 34.5 (-114) 13.5 (-114)
Will Levis 235.5 (-114) 1.5 (+154) 7.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

