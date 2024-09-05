Titans vs. Bears: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 1 Published 12:44 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, September 8, 2024 against the Chicago Bears (0-0). The over/under is set at 44.5 points for the outing.

The Titans’ betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bears.

Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Tennessee vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Titans vs. Bears Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tennessee was 7-9-1 last year.

The Titans covered the spread once last year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

There were six Tennessee games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

Chicago beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Bears covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or more last year.

Last year, nine of Chicago’s 17 games went over the point total.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tony Pollard – – 44.5 (-114) – 9.5 (-114) – Tyjae Spears – – 34.5 (-114) – 13.5 (-114) – Will Levis 235.5 (-114) 1.5 (+154) 7.5 (-114) – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

