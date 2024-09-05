Panola deputy coroner charged with embezzlement Published 2:59 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

A Panola County deputy coroner has been arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to jail records.

Shaquille Deshun Conrad, 30, was booked at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday. He was charged with embezzlement — officers/trustees/public employees.

The investigation was conducted by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department which is expected to release a statement this afternoon.

Panola County Assistant District Attorney Jay Hale said he could not comment on details of the investigation but confirmed the arrest.