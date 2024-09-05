Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 7 Published 7:51 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

When the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels square off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7, our computer model predicts the Rebels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Middle Tennessee (+42.5) Under (62.5) Ole Miss 42, Middle Tennessee 13

Ole Miss Betting Info (2024)

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Rebels’ implied win probability is 99.5%.

The Rebels have one win against the spread this year.

Ole Miss has an ATS record of 12-0 when playing as at least 42.5-point favorites.

Every Rebels game has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, two more than the average point total for Ole Miss games this season.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Blue Raiders.

The Blue Raiders won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

In Blue Raiders games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Middle Tennessee games averaged 52.5 total points last season, 10 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rebels vs. Blue Raiders 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 76 0 76 0 — — Middle Tennessee 32 25 32 25 — —

