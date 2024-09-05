Memphis vs. Troy Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 7 Published 11:50 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

In the matchup between the Troy Trojans and the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET, our projection model expects the Trojans to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (+18.5) Under (57.5) Troy 30, Memphis 26

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Tigers’ implied win probability is 92.4%.

The Tigers compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record last year.

Memphis was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least an 18.5-point favorite last season.

A total of 10 of Tigers games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Memphis games last season was 59, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Troy Betting Info (2024)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Trojans have a 11.9% chance to win.

The Trojans have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-1-0).

The Trojans have gone over in all of their one games with a set total.

Troy games this year have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 13 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

See some numbers you like? Make your college football bets now at BetMGM.

Tigers vs. Trojans 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 40 0 40 0 — — Troy 26 28 26 28 — —

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.