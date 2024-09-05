How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 4 Published 1:48 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

The Seattle Storm versus the New York Liberty is one of two strong options on today’s WNBA schedule for you to watch.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX5 New York, FOX13, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

