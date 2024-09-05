How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 4
Published 1:48 am Thursday, September 5, 2024
The Seattle Storm versus the New York Liberty is one of two strong options on today’s WNBA schedule for you to watch.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Seattle Storm at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX5 New York, FOX13, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
