How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:27 am Thursday, September 5, 2024
The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants hit the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.
You can find information on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 5
Houston Astros (75-64) at Cincinnati Reds (67-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (0-1, 2.25 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.55 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (75-64) at Tampa Bay Rays (69-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-9, 4.35 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (13-8, 4.05 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (70-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (6-6, 4.29 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (6-2, 2.3 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (79-61) at San Francisco Giants (68-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.56 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.3 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (83-56) at Miami Marlins (52-87)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (11-6, 3.02 ERA)
Washington Nationals (62-77) at Pittsburgh Pirates (65-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.41 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-11, 4.08 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (51-89) at Atlanta Braves (76-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (8-4, 2 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (4-10, 4.69 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (58-81) at Texas Rangers (67-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.21 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.96 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (70-70) at San Diego Padres (80-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.71 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.25 ERA)
