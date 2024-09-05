DeAndre Hopkins and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears gave up 237.8 passing yards per game last season, eighth-worst in the league.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hopkins’ Current Injury Status

Hopkins is currently listed as unknown on this week’s injury report (undisclosed).

Hopkins’ Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 137 75 1,057 223 7 14.1

Hopkins’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Hopkins was 100th in the NFL with 223 total yards after the catch last year.

He racked up 4.5 yards per carry (nine yards on two attempts) last year.

With 1,057 yards on 75 receptions, Hopkins was 27th in the NFL with 14.1 yards per catch last year.

He was targeted on 137 pass attempts last year, averaging 7.7 yards per target (61st in NFL).

Hopkins stayed on his feet for five rushing yards after contact last year.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 237.8 passing yards the Bears allowed on average per game a year ago. That made them the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the NFL last year (31 passing TDs allowed).

The Bears amassed 22 interceptions a season ago, ranking them first in the league.

By giving up 86.4 yards per game on the ground last year, Chicago was the NFL’s top run defense.

The Titans are going up against the NFL’s second-ranked rush defense (eight TDs conceded a season ago).

