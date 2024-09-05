Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a good matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears allowed the eighth-most passing yards last season, 237.8 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Okonkwo’s Current Injury Status

Okonkwo does not appear on the injury report this week.

Okonkwo’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 77 54 528 260 1 9.8

Okonkwo’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Okonkwo was 83rd in the NFL with 260 total yards after the catch last year.

He averaged three rushing yards per carry (six yards on two attempts).

Okonkwo’s 9.8 yards per catch average was 98th in the league

With 528 receiving yards on 77 targets last season, he was 91st in the league with 6.9 yards per target.

Okonkwo stayed on his feet for two rushing yards after contact last year.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Bears allowed 237.8 passing yards per game, ranking them 25th in the NFL against the pass last year.

With 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game last season, the Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the NFL.

The Bears’ defense picked off opposing quarterbacks 22 total times a year ago (1.3 per game), which ranked first in the league.

Okonkwo will take on a Chicago squad that gave up 86.4 rushing yards per game last year and was best in the NFL in run defense.

A year ago, the Bears allowed eight rushing scores, which ranked second in the NFL.

