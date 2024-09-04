Tigers travel for Oxford game Friday – Tough loss to Germantown last week Published 2:13 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

South Panola (0-1) will try to get into the win column Friday at Oxford (1-0) in a 7 p.m kickoff. The Tigers’ 2024 opener last Friday against Germantown (TN) lived up to its billing, but the Red Devils prevailed 21-14.

The Oxford Chargers got their season off to a good start with a 48-0 thrashing on crosstown rival Lafayette High School last week.

Germantown – like South Panola – reached the state 6A semi finals last season and the game was touted as a premier MidSouth high school matchup.

After a nearly two-hour weather delay, the Tigers and Red Devils went toe-to-toe in a defensive battle, but in the end Germantown pulled out the hard-earned win 21-14 at the DeSoto Central campus.

With the score tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter, Germantown embarked on a eight-play, 79-yard drive capped off by a four-yard touchdown run with 5:31 left in the game.

South Panola knotted the game at 14-14 early in the fourth on a Jamarcus Flowers four-yard run to finish off a 42-yard drive as Wyatt Long added the point after.

The Tigers had taken a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on Tristen Colenberg 23-yard scoring run.

Germantown knotted the game at 7-7 in the second quarter on a 57-yard run as the score remained deadlocked at halftime.

The Red Devils took its first lead of the game late in the third quarter 14-7 on a 17-yard run.

Germantown outgained South Panola 302-170 in total yardage. The Tigers rushed for 160 yards and had 10 yards passing.

Anderrious Flowers led South Panola in rushing with 81 yards on 17 carries followed by Colenberg with 49

yards.

Jamarcus Flowers had 34 yards on five carries and one touchdown. Anderrious Flowers caught two passes for ten yards.

Cameron Griffin registered six tackles for the Tiger defense with Willie Butler and Terance Harris each recording five stops.

Tyson Lee also had a quarterback sack.