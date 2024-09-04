The conundrum of leadership creates conflict Published 2:03 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

I recently heard an Ole Miss professor speak very briefly about leadership. That’s a topic near my heart mainly because I recognize an absence of leadership in our society — on almost every level, me included.

The problem from my perspective is fourfold: one, our motives may be wrong; two, we may not know how to lead; three, not enough of us are willing to lead in our sphere of influence; and finally, many resist following a leader.

Confession: I often find myself more of an erstwhile follower than a leader. Usually, that results from a lack of confidence or the desire not to appear pushy or controlling. Or worse, an incapacitating fear of failure. It’s often easier not to even try.

At the same time, I’m aware that a failure to try has consequences worse than failing. Still, feelings of inadequacy often persist.

For our benefit, untold resources are available to those who want to lead and lead well. One of the oldest, Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” has existed since 1936. Additionally, I counted at least ten books on Amazon from John C. Maxwell.

The professor mentioned above quoted Mr. Maxwell with this seemingly simplistic point: “Leaders know the way, go the way, and show the way.”

I haven’t gone long since without that little statement invading my thoughts. The more I wrestle with it, the more convicted I become.

Effective leadership isn’t as mysterious or complex as some might imagine. As I ponder this, I see that I can lead whether anyone wants to follow. I can lead without any special skills or leadership training. Not that training can’t make for better leaders, not at all. But knowing what I need to do and doing it regardless is leading. My responsibility is to know, go, and show.

Take that little advice, and you can lead anywhere, anytime. But specifically, focus on your sphere of influence: your family, job, team, or church. Be a leader simply by doing what you should do.

I’m not a leadership guru in any sense of the word. But if you asked me to parse all the leadership advice in the world, including what I’ve shared above, I would invoke the words of Jesus:

“Jesus called them over and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles Lord it over them, and those in high positions act as tyrants over them. It must not be like that among you. On the contrary, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first among you must be your slave; just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”” (Matthew 20:25-28 CSB)

Who can you serve and lead today?