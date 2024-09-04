SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Among the available options on the Week 2 SEC college football slate, Michigan (+7.5) against Texas is our best spread bet, while our model suggests wagering on the total in the Tennessee vs. North Carolina State matchup. See more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 2 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Michigan +7.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Michigan by 7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: California +13.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Auburn by 3.9 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Pick: Houston +29.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 20.4 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma State by 14.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Mississippi State +6.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arizona State by 0.6 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Best Week 2 SEC Total Bets
Under 61.5 – Tennessee vs. North Carolina State
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Projected Total: 49.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 59.5 – Mississippi State vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Total: 48.9 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Under 63.5 – Middle Tennessee vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 54.2 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 62.5 – Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Total: 56.4 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 42.5 – South Carolina vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 36.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Week 2 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Oklahoma
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|51.0 / 3.0
|378.0 / 197.0
|Arkansas
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|70.0 / 0.0
|687.0 / 130.0
|Missouri
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|51.0 / 0.0
|489.0 / 85.0
|Alabama
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|63.0 / 0.0
|600.0 / 145.0
|Georgia
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|34.0 / 3.0
|447.0 / 188.0
|Kentucky
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|31.0 / 0.0
|317.0 / 131.0
|Mississippi State
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|56.0 / 7.0
|450.0 / 295.0
|South Carolina
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|23.0 / 19.0
|288.0 / 305.0
|Vanderbilt
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|34.0 / 27.0
|371.0 / 397.0
|Tennessee
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|69.0 / 3.0
|718.0 / 227.0
|Texas
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|52.0 / 0.0
|545.0 / 192.0
|Ole Miss
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|76.0 / 0.0
|772.0 / 172.0
|Auburn
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|73.0 / 3.0
|628.0 / 240.0
|LSU
|0-1 (0-0 SEC)
|20.0 / 27.0
|421.0 / 447.0
|Florida
|0-1 (0-0 SEC)
|17.0 / 41.0
|261.0 / 529.0
|Texas A&M
|0-1 (0-0 SEC)
|13.0 / 23.0
|246.0 / 356.0
