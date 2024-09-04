SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2 Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Among the available options on the Week 2 SEC college football slate, Michigan (+7.5) against Texas is our best spread bet, while our model suggests wagering on the total in the Tennessee vs. North Carolina State matchup. See more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 2 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Michigan +7.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines

Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Michigan by 7 points

Michigan by 7 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: California +13.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Auburn Tigers

California Golden Bears at Auburn Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Auburn by 3.9 points

Auburn by 3.9 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Houston +29.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Houston Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners

Houston Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 20.4 points

Oklahoma by 20.4 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:45 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma State by 14.7 points

Oklahoma State by 14.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Mississippi State +6.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arizona State by 0.6 points

Arizona State by 0.6 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 2 SEC Total Bets

Under 61.5 – Tennessee vs. North Carolina State

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at North Carolina State Wolfpack

Tennessee Volunteers at North Carolina State Wolfpack Projected Total: 49.7 points

49.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 59.5 – Mississippi State vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Total: 48.9 points

48.9 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 63.5 – Middle Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Ole Miss Rebels

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 54.2 points

54.2 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 4:15 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 62.5 – Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Total: 56.4 points

56.4 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 42.5 – South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats

South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 36.5 points

36.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 2 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Oklahoma 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 51.0 / 3.0 378.0 / 197.0 Arkansas 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 70.0 / 0.0 687.0 / 130.0 Missouri 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 51.0 / 0.0 489.0 / 85.0 Alabama 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 63.0 / 0.0 600.0 / 145.0 Georgia 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 34.0 / 3.0 447.0 / 188.0 Kentucky 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 31.0 / 0.0 317.0 / 131.0 Mississippi State 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 56.0 / 7.0 450.0 / 295.0 South Carolina 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 23.0 / 19.0 288.0 / 305.0 Vanderbilt 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 34.0 / 27.0 371.0 / 397.0 Tennessee 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 69.0 / 3.0 718.0 / 227.0 Texas 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 52.0 / 0.0 545.0 / 192.0 Ole Miss 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 76.0 / 0.0 772.0 / 172.0 Auburn 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 73.0 / 3.0 628.0 / 240.0 LSU 0-1 (0-0 SEC) 20.0 / 27.0 421.0 / 447.0 Florida 0-1 (0-0 SEC) 17.0 / 41.0 261.0 / 529.0 Texas A&M 0-1 (0-0 SEC) 13.0 / 23.0 246.0 / 356.0

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.