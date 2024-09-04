Restaurant Inspections Published 11:25 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Restaurant Inspections

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 22 food service inspections in Panola

County between Aug. 1-31 with 14 facilities receiving A grades. There were six B grades and

two Cs assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a

letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent health department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading

system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day

care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations.

“B” grade means critical violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the

inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the

inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time

period not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades were as follows:

Burger King on Lakewood Drive, Mr. Jiffy on Hwy. 6E, KFC, F&S Grocery, Chili's Grill and

Bar, M and M First Stop, Pope Country Cafe, Bryant's Shaved Ice, Morrisons at Panola

Medical Center, The Kennel Club Steakhouse, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Locke's Fish and Steak,

Como Catfish and Corner Grocery.

The Panola County facilities receiving B grades were:

Wendy's on Hwy. 6, Angel Adult Center 2, J&P Bayou Crawdaddys mobile, McDonald's on

Hwy. 35N, Jack's Family Restaurant and Batesville Raceway on Champion Drive.

The Panola County facilities receiving C grades were:

Captain Ds on Hwy 6E and Mr. Jiffy on Hwy. 6W.