Panola County Jail Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Aug. 26

Brandy Dawn Ivy, 923 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

Tiffany Moore Hall, 1966 Asa Rd., Courtland, charged with felony possession of a controlled

substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Aug. 27

Marvin Latrun Eckford, 18665 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with DUI (third), open container, and

improper equipment.

Derrick Marquail Baker, 609 Catchings Ave., Marks, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Tyler Zachary Ross, 927 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence and

disorderly conduct.

Traziyon Dontreal Wadlington, 318 King St., Oxford, charged with simple domestic violence.

Angonisha Monique Brown, 376 Sarah Dickins Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (second),

possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no child restraint, and improper equipment.

Aug. 28

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane Park, Batesville, charged with violation of the city’s

public safety ordinance.

Ketrick Darnell Miller, 2892 Parks Place Rd., Como, charged with two counts of trespassing and

two counts of disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Johny Orville James, III, 215 Green Rd. North, Sardis, charged with handicap parking violation.

Aug. 29

Jeroderick Laquan Gordon, 1177 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated domestic

violence.

Maurice Donell Wooten, 3567B Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with failure to register / parole

violation.

Dorien Detron Wright, 2018G Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and

possession of paraphernalia.

Mark Edward Moses, 157 Parks Rd., Raymond, arrested on a bench warrant.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and

disorderly conduct.

Aug. 30

Quintravious Deshoe-Antione Milam, 511 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of

court/failure to comply.

Jennie Rebecca Joiner, 644 JHames Crouch Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic

violence.

Twonia D’mari Flowers, 6462 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of stolen firearms

and driving while license suspended.

Aug. 31

Courtney Paige Caine, 102 Griffin St., Water Valley, charged with receiving stolen property.

Darion Derrelle Bush, 413 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court/failure to

appear (no headlights, no insurance).

William Thomas Wortham, Skyline Motel, Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Sept. 1

James Peyton Jones, 9230 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and

contempt of court.

Willie Alexander McAllister, Jr., 416 Mason Blvd., Jackson, charged with DUI (other) and no

seatbelt.

Sept. 2

Jadarian Raquan Miles, 106 Central St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Enid Dover Griffin, 454A East Railroad Ave., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Joseph Edward Griffin, 454A East Railroad Ave., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Jose Cruz Moreno, 297 Pine St., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jose Ignacio Moreno,297 Pine St., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.