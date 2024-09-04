Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 7 Published 7:26 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) will look to upset the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 41.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Ole Miss went 6-4-2 ATS last season.

Middle Tennessee went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit your sportsbook for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.