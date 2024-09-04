NFL Week 1 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 8:32 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024
The NFL schedule in Week 1, which includes the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Atlanta Falcons, is sure to please.
If you are searching for how to watch Week 1 of the NFL, we have you covered. Check out the article below.
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
How to Watch Week 1 NFL Games
Thursday
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Friday
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Venue: Corinthians Arena
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.