NFL Week 1 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels Published 8:32 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The NFL schedule in Week 1, which includes the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Atlanta Falcons, is sure to please.

If you are searching for how to watch Week 1 of the NFL, we have you covered. Check out the article below.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

How to Watch Week 1 NFL Games

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.