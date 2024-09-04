NFL Week 1 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 12:33 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

After analyzing the 16 games on the Week 1 slate in the NFL, our best against-the-spread suggestion is Vikings -1.5. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay opportunities, continue reading.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 1

Pick: Vikings -1.5 vs. Giants

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -1.5

Vikings -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Pick: Packers +2.5 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 3.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 3.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles -2.5 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 6

September 6 TV Channel: Peacock

Pick: Cowboys +2.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cowboys by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Browns -2.5

Browns -2.5 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Pick: Ravens +3 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs -3 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: September 5

September 5 TV Channel: NBC

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -3

Falcons -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Pick: Colts +3 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 0.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Colts by 0.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -3

Texans -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: CBS

Pick: Raiders +3 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 1.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Raiders by 1.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -3

Chargers -3 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: CBS

Pick: Buccaneers -3 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 19.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 19.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers -3 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Pick: Dolphins -3.5 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Dolphins by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -3.5

Dolphins -3.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: CBS

Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Rams

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 4.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 4.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: NBC

Pick: Saints -4 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 18.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 18.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Saints -4

Saints -4 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Pick: Bears -4 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears Projected Winner & Margin: Bears by 6.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bears by 6.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bears -4

Bears -4 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Pick: 49ers -4 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 22.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 22.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -4

49ers -4 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

Pick: Broncos +6 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 4.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Seahawks by 4.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Seahawks -6

Seahawks -6 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: CBS

Pick: Bills -6.5 vs. Cardinals

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 17.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 17.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -6.5

Bills -6.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: CBS

Pick: Bengals -8 vs. Patriots

Matchup: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 14.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bengals by 14.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -8

Bengals -8 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: CBS

