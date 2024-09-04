NFL Week 1 Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions Published 12:21 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

After analyzing the 16 games on the Week 1 schedule in the NFL, our best bet suggestion is Vikings -1.5. For more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities, continue reading.

Best Week 1 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Vikings -1.5 vs. Giants

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 3.7 points

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Vikings -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX

Pick: Packers +2.5 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 3.8 points

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles -2.5 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 6

September 6 TV Channel: Peacock

Live Stream: Peacock

Pick: Cowboys +2.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 0.6 points

Spread: Browns -2.5

Browns -2.5 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX

Pick: Ravens +3 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 3.9 points

Spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs -3 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: September 5

September 5 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.3 points

Spread: Falcons -3

Falcons -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX

Best Week 1 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 47 – Ravens vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 40.4 points

40.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: September 5

September 5 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC

Over 41.5 – Cowboys vs. Browns

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Projected Total: 47.8 points

47.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX

Under 51 – Rams vs. Lions

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Projected Total: 48.6 points

48.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC

Under 49 – Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins Projected Total: 47.6 points

47.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS | Paramount+

Under 44 – Jets vs. 49ers

Matchup: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers Projected Total: 40.8 points

40.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

Live Stream: ABC/ESPN

