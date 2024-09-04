NFL Week 1 Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions

Published 12:21 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

After analyzing the 16 games on the Week 1 schedule in the NFL, our best bet suggestion is Vikings -1.5. For more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities, continue reading.

Best Week 1 Spread Bets

Pick: Vikings -1.5 vs. Giants

  • Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Vikings -1.5
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers +2.5 vs. Eagles

  • Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 3.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Eagles -2.5
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Date: September 6
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys +2.5 vs. Browns

  • Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Browns -2.5
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Date: September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ravens +3 vs. Chiefs

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chiefs -3
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Date: September 5
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Falcons

  • Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Falcons -3
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 1 Total Bets

Under 47 – Ravens vs. Chiefs

Over 41.5 – Cowboys vs. Browns

Under 51 – Rams vs. Lions

Under 49 – Jaguars vs. Dolphins

  • Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
  • Projected Total: 47.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 44 – Jets vs. 49ers

