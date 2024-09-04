ND sets rushing record against Benton – Anderson, Carlisle gain 200 plus each Published 2:17 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

1 of 1

Cutine 1: Green Wave back Julius Anderson rushed for 232 yards in North Delta’s 47-14 road win. (Lori Anderson)

Cutline 2: (crop this photo please…just the players on the right are important) Karson Ware gets to the Benton Academy quarterback in last week’s win. (Lori Anderson)

ND sets rushing record against Benton

Anderson, Carlisle gain 200 plus each

By Brad Greer

The North Delta School Green Wave geared up for their district opener Friday at home against Marshall (2-1) by rushing for a school-record 570 yards in route to a 47-14 road win at Benton Academy Friday, Aug. 30.

Julius Anderson and Gabe Carlisle scored three touchdowns while Mason Fly added one for North Delta(2-1) who led 8-6 after one quarter and 28-14 at halftime. The Green Wave rolled up 591 yards of offense on 48 total plays while throwing the ball one time on the night, coming on a 21-yard completion from quarterback Mike Pinkston to Herron Williams.

Anderson led North Delta in rushing with 232 yards on 20 carries while Carlisle added 227 yards on 15 totes. Carlisle is currently leading the MAIS with 471 rushing. Fly followed with 45 yards on five carries with Gage Bryant contributing with 40 yards on three carries. Caden Land had a 30-yard run to go along with six tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.

Fly paced the North Delta defense with seven tackles and a quarterback sack with Kasen Bates and Jameson Gentry following with six each. Hunter Carpenter chipped in with five stops as Colton Shideler collected three quarterback sacks.