Life is found in the details Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Life is found

in the details

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

The cooler air of morning greeted us as we opened the car door at the park at

McNeil. Winnie sported her brand new burgundy colored halter with her pink lead

and looked adorable running from place to place chasing real and imaginary critters.

By the time we left the walking track she was ready for a cool drink.

Now Winnie is napping in the sunshine while I sit down to write a bit. Usually little

miss is vying for space on my lap while I try to balance her and my laptop, but the

nice long walk has her all tuckered out.

We were in for quite the shock when we opened our water bill, and it was out the

roof. My flowers and new grass have been beautiful, but quite expensive! Maybe we

can slow down on it a bit since the temperatures have fallen to be more manageable,

but still hot. I have found that the tag on plants that says full sun doesn’t usually

apply to the brutal heat that August brings to our area, and most gardens get a little

scraggly this time of year.

With that said, how wonderful that a cool front is struggling to make it’s way to the

Deep South. Football fans, garden enthusiasts, and everyone in between will relish

those crisp, cool mornings and evenings when they finally do materialize.

Every now and again I have to take a step back and reprioritize the things I spend

my time on. It took me many years to realize that every good and worthwhile thing

wasn’t necessarily my thing. As a mother and grandmother my family needs to be

one of my top priorities. Sometimes prioritizing family means saying no to other

good things.

From the time I was a very small child when God’s voice was so easy to hear I knew

that I was called to write. For the words to flow onto the page I need a quiet spirit,

and that comes by being still. The world is so very noisy and busy, and even good

things can pull me away from the best thing.

I started to feel that I was getting too busy and needed to slow down and focus on

what God has called me to. I began to pray about that. Not once or twice, but on

three separate occasions within a few days I read a verse, read a devotional, and

heard a preacher on TV that confirmed what God was speaking to my heart.

It amazes me that God cares so much about the details of our lives that He speaks so

many times and in a variety of ways. I guess I sometimes wonder if my little

scribblings make much of a difference, but as one of my devotionals said, Use the

gifts God has given you today. Don’t worry about what other people have. Recognize

that what God has given you with His help goes further than you can imagine.