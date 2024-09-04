How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4 Published 6:06 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Alec Burleson and William Contreras are the hottest hitters on the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, who meet on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 145 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 12th in the majors with a .249 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 20th in runs scored with 582 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals average MLB’s 17th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (12-9 with a 3.96 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Gray has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will look to extend an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2024 Yankees L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees W 6-5 Away Kyle Gibson Will Warren 9/1/2024 Yankees W 14-7 Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers L 9-3 Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers W 7-4 Away Steven Matz Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers – Away Sonny Gray Colin Rea 9/6/2024 Mariners – Home Erick Fedde Bryce Miller 9/7/2024 Mariners – Home Kyle Gibson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2024 Mariners – Home Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 9/10/2024 Reds – Home Steven Matz Rhett Lowder 9/11/2024 Reds – Home – –

