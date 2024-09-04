How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Published 6:06 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Alec Burleson and William Contreras are the hottest hitters on the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, who meet on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSMW
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 145 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in the majors with a .249 batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 20th in runs scored with 582 (4.2 per game).
- The Cardinals are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.
- St. Louis has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals average MLB’s 17th-ranked WHIP (1.269).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (12-9 with a 3.96 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Gray has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray will look to extend an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing).
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2024
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Marcus Stroman
|8/31/2024
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Will Warren
|9/1/2024
|Yankees
|W 14-7
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|9/2/2024
|Brewers
|L 9-3
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|Freddy Peralta
|9/3/2024
|Brewers
|W 7-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Aaron Civale
|9/4/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Colin Rea
|9/6/2024
|Mariners
|–
|Home
|Erick Fedde
|Bryce Miller
|9/7/2024
|Mariners
|–
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2024
|Mariners
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
|9/10/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Rhett Lowder
|9/11/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|–
|–
