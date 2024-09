Career & Tech’s Best of August Published 1:59 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Samantha Little was the August Career and Technical Education Student of the Month at South Panola High School. Planters Bank sponsored the recognition, and Thermos LLC presented the winner with a personalized tumbler. Pictured are (from left) Work Based Learning instructors Robert Barnard and Leah Ann Wrenn, Little, and Sharonda Wright representing Planters Bank. (SP)