Cardinals vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for September 4 Published 8:24 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers (81-58) and the St. Louis Cardinals (70-69) will square off in the series rubber match on Wednesday, September 4 at American Family Field, with Colin Rea getting the nod for the Brewers and Sonny Gray taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The Brewers, at -110, are the favorites in this contest, while the Cardinals are underdogs at -110. Bookmakers have set the over/under for this matchup at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -110

Brewers -110 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals -110

Cardinals -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals’ Gray (12-9) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

In 25 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Gray has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 145 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 20th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 582 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.

St. Louis strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

