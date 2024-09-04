Betty Morrow Aldridge, 90

Betty Morrow Aldridge, a cherished member of the Batesville community, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Coldwater, at the age of 90.

Born on January 25, 1934, in Courtland, MS, Betty was a beacon of compassion and care to all who knew her. Her steadfast dedication to her family and her friends defined her existence. Throughout her lifetime, she touched countless lives through her myriad of acts of love and kindness. From teaching children’s Bible classes for decades to turning her dining room into a care home, Betty lived a life solely devoted to Christ Jesus.

Betty’s faith shone brightly through her caring and compassionate nature. She possessed an innate ability to serve and comfort others, often finding joy in the simple pleasures of cooking for loved ones or driving them to church. Her home’s revolving back door was always ushering in a group of loved ones, and she always found one more seat for whoever wanted to share a meal at her kitchen table.

She was an avid gardener, nurturing her yard and flowers with the same love she extended to her family. Friends came from all around to see what was in bloom in different seasons around her home at the dead end of Court Street. It was well known if someone complimented a certain flower that she would dig it up and give them a cutting before they drove home.

Betty’s life was marked by enduring devotion to her husband, T.W. “Fats” Aldridge, with whom she shared 52 beautiful years of marriage until his passing.

Betty leaves behind a loving family that will forever cherish her memory. Her son, Mark Aldridge (Paula), of Coldwater, will carry forward her values and traditions. Betty’s two sisters, Diane Latham (George), of Senatobia, and Teresa Douglass (Buddy), of Batesville, along with her three sisters-in-law, Dale Morrow, Karen Morrow, and Bobbie Aldridge Roberson, will hold her memory close in their hearts.

Betty was the proud grandmother, better known as Mamaw, of two beloved grandchildren, Audra Laney (Andrew) and Kacie Davis (Judd), and she was adored by her seven precious great-grandchildren: Drew, Caroline, Hannah, Amelia, Walker, Jonah, and Whalen. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spoiling them any chance she could. They were the lights of her life and are now the embodiments of her legacy.

Her family also includes a host of treasured nieces, nephews, and extended family who will undoubtedly strive to honor her legacy of love and compassion.

She was predeceased by six siblings: Barbara McCullar, Wanda Fay Fowler, Elmer Morrow, Larry Morrow, Edward Morrow, and Bobby Morrow, and one great-grandchild, Kate Davis, who will welcome her joyfully into eternity.

A visitation and funeral service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held at the Batesville Church of Christ, on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The visitation will commence at noon, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Betty will be interred at Magnolia Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Sardis Lake Christian Camp, 176 Four H Club Rd., Batesville, MS, 38606.

As we reflect on the life of Betty Morrow Aldridge, we are reminded of the profound impact she had on her loved ones and the legacy of faith she leaves behind. Her spirit will continue to inspire those fortunate enough to have known her, a lasting testament to a life lived in service to God and all those she so dearly loved.

Romans 8:18 consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.