Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Troy vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Sept. 7 Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (1-0) will battle the Troy Trojans (0-1) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Troy?

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Troy Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction:

Troy 30, Memphis 26

Troy 30, Memphis 26 Memphis is -1220 on the moneyline, and Troy is +740.

The Tigers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1220 or shorter.

Troy has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Trojans have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +740 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 92.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Troy (+18.5)



Troy is winless versus the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)

Under (57.5) The over/under for the game of 57.5 is 8.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Memphis (40 points per game) and Troy (26 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Memphis Troy Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 26.0 26.0 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.