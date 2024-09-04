Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Game – Saturday, Sept. 7 Published 9:24 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) square off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) in college football action at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction:

Ole Miss 42, Middle Tennessee 13

Ole Miss 42, Middle Tennessee 13 Ole Miss is -20000 on the moneyline, and Middle Tennessee is +2000.

Ole Miss has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Rebels have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.

The Blue Raiders have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Rebels’ implied win probability is 99.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (+41.5)



This season Ole Miss has one win against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their 12 games as a favorite of 41.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)

Under (63.5) Ole Miss averages 76 points per game against Middle Tennessee’s 32, totaling 44.5 points over the matchup’s over/under of 63.5.

Key Stats Splits

