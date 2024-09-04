Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Aug. 27

Hwy. 51N, area of Piggly Wiggly, two vehicle accident with injuries, one unresponsive.

Crown Dr., Blauer Inc., 52 year old male with possible heart attack.

Eureka St., female subject reports her oxygen tubes are tangled and needs assistance.

Hwy. 35N, Mississippi Crime Lab, 34 year old male dizzy and passing out.

Dickey Dr., caller advises her home has heavy gas smell.

Aug. 28

Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Place Apts., 58 year old female having difficulty breathing.

Wood St., 59 year old male is dizzy with stomach pain.

Pollard St., 37 year old male needs lift assist.

Aug. 29

Hwy. 6E, 56 year old male having chest pains.

Barnacre Rd., residential fire alarm, county requesting mutual aid, no response from county fire

departments, BFD declined the call.

Tiger Dr., South Panola softball field, female juvenile with possible heat stroke, LIfeguard

reporting extended response time, no ambulances are available.

Hoskins Rd., 72 year old female can’t stay awake after recent surgery, family reports they called

the doctor and he said she may have been over sedated.

Aug. 30

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 23 year old male with chest pains.

Gordon Dr., elderly male with altered level of consciousness.

Aug. 31

Cracker Barrel Dr., Cracker Barrel, 67 year old female with possible cerebral vascular accident.

Union Rd., structure fire, county requesting mutual aid.

Sept. 1

Leonard St., female subject part of an assault, Lifeguard has been toned.

Daphne St., 65 year old male has fallen and hit his head, unresponsive.

House-Carlson Dr., WalMart, 65 year old female has passed out in the dairy department.

Cole Dr., elderly man has fallen outside.

Sept. 2

Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s Home Improvement, 62 year old female having a possible heart attack,

Lifeguard has been toned.