AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Week 2 of the 2024 college football season features 12 games involving AAC teams. Our computer model likes Troy (+18.5) against Memphis and betting the over/under in the Charlotte vs. North Carolina matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 2 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Troy +18.5 vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Troy by 3.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Old Dominion +2.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Old Dominion by 11.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: Louisiana-Monroe +13.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UAB by 2.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: Kansas State -10 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kansas State by 16.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Arkansas State -7.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arkansas State by 13.1 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Best Week 2 AAC Total Bets
Under 46.5 – Charlotte vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Total: 36.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 55.5 – East Carolina vs. Old Dominion
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Projected Total: 46.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Over 53.5 – UAB vs. Louisiana-Monroe
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Total: 61.4 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 65.5 – Tulsa vs. Arkansas State
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Projected Total: 58.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Over 42.5 – Temple vs. Navy
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 49.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 2 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|42.0 / 7.0
|432.0 / 282.0
|Tulane
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|52.0 / 0.0
|472.0 / 201.0
|Tulsa
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|62.0 / 28.0
|622.0 / 226.0
|UAB
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|41.0 / 3.0
|517.0 / 177.0
|North Texas
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|52.0 / 38.0
|550.0 / 582.0
|Memphis
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|40.0 / 0.0
|367.0 / 185.0
|Navy
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|49.0 / 21.0
|437.0 / 337.0
|UTSA
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|28.0 / 16.0
|416.0 / 253.0
|East Carolina
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|42.0 / 3.0
|506.0 / 114.0
|South Florida
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|48.0 / 3.0
|403.0 / 170.0
|Florida Atlantic
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|10.0 / 16.0
|248.0 / 293.0
|Rice
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|14.0 / 34.0
|274.0 / 407.0
|Charlotte
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|7.0 / 30.0
|324.0 / 417.0
|Temple
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|3.0 / 51.0
|197.0 / 378.0
