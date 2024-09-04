AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2

Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2

Week 2 of the 2024 college football season features 12 games involving AAC teams. Our computer model likes Troy (+18.5) against Memphis and betting the over/under in the Charlotte vs. North Carolina matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 2 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Troy +18.5 vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: Troy Trojans at Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Troy by 3.8 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Old Dominion +2.5 vs. East Carolina

  • Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Old Dominion by 11.7 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Louisiana-Monroe +13.5 vs. UAB

  • Matchup: UAB Blazers at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UAB by 2.8 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Kansas State -10 vs. Tulane

  • Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kansas State by 16.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Arkansas State -7.5 vs. Tulsa

  • Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Arkansas State Red Wolves
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arkansas State by 13.1 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Best Week 2 AAC Total Bets

Under 46.5 – Charlotte vs. North Carolina

  • Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at North Carolina Tar Heels
  • Projected Total: 36.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 55.5 – East Carolina vs. Old Dominion

  • Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs
  • Projected Total: 46.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Over 53.5 – UAB vs. Louisiana-Monroe

  • Matchup: UAB Blazers at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
  • Projected Total: 61.4 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 65.5 – Tulsa vs. Arkansas State

  • Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Arkansas State Red Wolves
  • Projected Total: 58.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Over 42.5 – Temple vs. Navy

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at Navy Midshipmen
  • Projected Total: 49.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 2 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Army 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 42.0 / 7.0 432.0 / 282.0
Tulane 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 52.0 / 0.0 472.0 / 201.0
Tulsa 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 62.0 / 28.0 622.0 / 226.0
UAB 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 41.0 / 3.0 517.0 / 177.0
North Texas 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 52.0 / 38.0 550.0 / 582.0
Memphis 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 40.0 / 0.0 367.0 / 185.0
Navy 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 49.0 / 21.0 437.0 / 337.0
UTSA 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 28.0 / 16.0 416.0 / 253.0
East Carolina 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 42.0 / 3.0 506.0 / 114.0
South Florida 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 48.0 / 3.0 403.0 / 170.0
Florida Atlantic 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 10.0 / 16.0 248.0 / 293.0
Rice 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 14.0 / 34.0 274.0 / 407.0
Charlotte 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 7.0 / 30.0 324.0 / 417.0
Temple 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 3.0 / 51.0 197.0 / 378.0

