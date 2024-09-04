AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2 Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Week 2 of the 2024 college football season features 12 games involving AAC teams. Our computer model likes Troy (+18.5) against Memphis and betting the over/under in the Charlotte vs. North Carolina matchup as best bets or parlay options.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 2 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Troy +18.5 vs. Memphis

Matchup: Troy Trojans at Memphis Tigers

Troy Trojans at Memphis Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Troy by 3.8 points

Troy by 3.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Old Dominion +2.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs

East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Old Dominion by 11.7 points

Old Dominion by 11.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 6:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Louisiana-Monroe +13.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

UAB Blazers at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UAB by 2.8 points

UAB by 2.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Kansas State -10 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave

Kansas State Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kansas State by 16.5 points

Kansas State by 16.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Arkansas State -7.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Arkansas State Red Wolves Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arkansas State by 13.1 points

Arkansas State by 13.1 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 2 AAC Total Bets

Under 46.5 – Charlotte vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at North Carolina Tar Heels

Charlotte 49ers at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Total: 36.5 points

36.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 55.5 – East Carolina vs. Old Dominion

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs

East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs Projected Total: 46.5 points

46.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 6:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Over 53.5 – UAB vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

UAB Blazers at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Projected Total: 61.4 points

61.4 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 65.5 – Tulsa vs. Arkansas State

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Arkansas State Red Wolves Projected Total: 58.5 points

58.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Over 42.5 – Temple vs. Navy

Matchup: Temple Owls at Navy Midshipmen

Temple Owls at Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 49.5 points

49.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 2 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 42.0 / 7.0 432.0 / 282.0 Tulane 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 52.0 / 0.0 472.0 / 201.0 Tulsa 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 62.0 / 28.0 622.0 / 226.0 UAB 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 41.0 / 3.0 517.0 / 177.0 North Texas 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 52.0 / 38.0 550.0 / 582.0 Memphis 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 40.0 / 0.0 367.0 / 185.0 Navy 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 49.0 / 21.0 437.0 / 337.0 UTSA 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 28.0 / 16.0 416.0 / 253.0 East Carolina 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 42.0 / 3.0 506.0 / 114.0 South Florida 1-0 (0-0 AAC) 48.0 / 3.0 403.0 / 170.0 Florida Atlantic 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 10.0 / 16.0 248.0 / 293.0 Rice 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 14.0 / 34.0 274.0 / 407.0 Charlotte 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 7.0 / 30.0 324.0 / 417.0 Temple 0-1 (0-0 AAC) 3.0 / 51.0 197.0 / 378.0

Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.