WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, September 3 Published 12:39 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Planning to make some wagers on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer projections for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.

WNBA Picks Today – September 3

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-4)

Sun (-4) Total Pick: Under (160.5)

Under (160.5) Prediction: Sun 82, Storm 77

How to Watch

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mystics (+4.5)

Mystics (+4.5) Total Pick: Under (171)

Under (171) Prediction: Wings 85, Mystics 84

How to Watch

Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and MNMT

BSSWX and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sky (+12)

Sky (+12) Total Pick: Over (164)

Over (164) Prediction: Aces 88, Sky 77

How to Watch

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and The U

NBA TV, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and The U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mercury (-2.5)

Mercury (-2.5) Total Pick: Over (160.5)

Over (160.5) Prediction: Mercury 83, Dream 79

How to Watch

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV

AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

