WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, September 3

Published 12:39 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

Planning to make some wagers on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer projections for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.

WNBA Picks Today – September 3

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sun (-4)
  • Total Pick: Under (160.5)
  • Prediction: Sun 82, Storm 77

How to Watch

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Mystics (+4.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (171)
  • Prediction: Wings 85, Mystics 84

How to Watch

  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sky (+12)
  • Total Pick: Over (164)
  • Prediction: Aces 88, Sky 77

How to Watch

  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and The U
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Mercury (-2.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (160.5)
  • Prediction: Mercury 83, Dream 79

How to Watch

  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

