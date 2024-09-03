How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3 Published 6:05 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Aaron Civale gets the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at American Family Field against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the big leagues.

Fueled by 372 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in the majors with 575 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.21) in the majors this season.

St. Louis averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (1-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander’s last appearance was on Tuesday, April 30, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Detroit Tigers.

None of Matz’s six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Matz has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2024 Padres W 4-1 Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees W 6-5 Away Kyle Gibson Will Warren 9/1/2024 Yankees W 14-7 Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers L 9-3 Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers – Away Steven Matz Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers – Away Sonny Gray Colin Rea 9/6/2024 Mariners – Home Kyle Gibson Bryce Miller 9/7/2024 Mariners – Home Miles Mikolas Logan Gilbert 9/8/2024 Mariners – Home Andre Pallante Luis Castillo 9/10/2024 Reds – Home – –

