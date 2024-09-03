How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, September 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 7:18 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

The MLB lineup today, which includes the St. Louis Cardinals squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers, is sure to please.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – September 3

Chicago White Sox (31-108) at Baltimore Orioles (80-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2

When: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (1-7, 6.58 ERA)

Cade Povich (1-7, 6.58 ERA) White Sox Starter: Nick Nastrini (0-6, 7.04 ERA)

Washington Nationals (61-76) at Miami Marlins (51-86)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-4, 5.61 ERA)

Max Meyer (3-4, 5.61 ERA) Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (4-12, 5.5 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (75-62) at Tampa Bay Rays (67-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN

When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 3.67 ERA)

Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 3.67 ERA) Twins Starter: David Festa (2-4, 4.89 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (81-56) at Toronto Blue Jays (67-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.27 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.27 ERA) Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (4-1, 5.5 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (70-68) at New York Mets (74-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: David Peterson (8-1, 2.83 ERA)

David Peterson (8-1, 2.83 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-12, 4.12 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (51-87) at Atlanta Braves (74-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO

When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (15-3, 2.58 ERA)

Chris Sale (15-3, 2.58 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 5.51 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (69-69) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.59 ERA)

Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.59 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz (1-2, 6.18 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (64-73) at Chicago Cubs (71-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.75 ERA)

Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.75 ERA) Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.23 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (79-59) at Kansas City Royals (75-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-9, 3.36 ERA)

Brady Singer (9-9, 3.36 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (10-6, 3.65 ERA)

New York Yankees (80-58) at Texas Rangers (65-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.95 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.95 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.31 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (83-55) at Los Angeles Angels (57-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (3-6, 6.14 ERA)

Reid Detmers (3-6, 6.14 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.88 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (69-69) at Oakland Athletics (60-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

J.T. Ginn (0-0, 5.19 ERA) Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.65 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (77-61) at San Francisco Giants (68-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (7-6, 4.22 ERA)

Kyle Harrison (7-6, 4.22 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.22 ERA)

