Cardinals vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for September 3 Published 8:24 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

When the Milwaukee Brewers (81-57) match up with the St. Louis Cardinals (69-69) at American Family Field on Tuesday, September 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET, Willy Adames will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The Brewers (-145), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Cardinals (+120) This contest’s over/under has been set at 8.5. You can get -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -145

Brewers -145 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +120

Cardinals +120 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (1-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander’s last appearance was on Tuesday, April 30, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Detroit Tigers.

In six starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.

Matz has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the big leagues.

Fueled by 372 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 575 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.21 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

St. Louis strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

