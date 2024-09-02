Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee September 7 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Monday, September 2, 2024

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will meet on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Aiming to see Ole Miss play Middle Tennessee in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee game info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee statistical matchup

Ole Miss Middle Tennessee 772 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328 (96th) 172 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341 (82nd) 243 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118 (93rd) 529 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210 (78th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (44th) 1 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (53rd)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Ole Miss leaders

Jaxson Dart has helped drive the Rebels’ offense this year, tallying 418 passing yards with five passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and an 81.5% completion percentage.

Dart has been a factor with his legs, rushing for 27 yards and one TD in one game.

In one game in 2024, Tre Harris has been targeted 10 times for eight receptions, 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Matt Jones has helped the Rebels’ offense by rushing for 68 yards (68.0 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns.

Buy Ole Miss or Middle Tennessee gear at Fanatics!

Middle Tennessee leaders

On the ground, Frank Peasant has two touchdowns and 49 yards (49.0 per game).

On the ground, Jaiden Credle has scored one touchdown and picked up 35 yards (35.0 per game).

In addition, Credle has three catches for 19 yards and zero touchdowns.

In one game, Nicholas Vattiato has passed for 210 yards (210.0 per game), with one touchdown and one interception, and a completion percentage of 57.1%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.