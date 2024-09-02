Memphis vs. Troy September 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published 8:22 am Monday, September 2, 2024
On Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the Memphis Tigers will host the Troy Trojans (0-1).
Trying to see Memphis square off against Troy in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!
Memphis vs. Troy game info
- Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)
Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!
Memphis vs. Troy statistical matchup
|Memphis
|Troy
|367 (87th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|391 (80th)
|185 (20th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|393 (94th)
|59 (117th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|190 (54th)
|308 (36th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|201 (83rd)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|3 (6th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (102nd)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Memphis leaders
- Seth Henigan has been a catalyst for the Tigers’ offense this year, piling up 308 passing yards with two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 73.3% completion percentage.
- As part of the Tigers’ ground attack, Mario Anderson has run for 46 yards and two touchdowns on 4.6 YPC.
- In one game, Brendan Doyle has converted two targets into two catches, 33 yards and one touchdown for the Tigers.
Buy Memphis or Troy gear at Fanatics!
Troy leaders
- Damien Taylor has run for 103 yards (103.0 per game) and one touchdown in one game.
- Devonte Ross has seven catches for 103 yards (103.0 per game) and one touchdown in one game.
- Will Crowder has passed for 201 yards (201.0 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with one touchdown and zero interceptions in one game.
- In addition, Crowder has run for 28 yards and zero TDs.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.