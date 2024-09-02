Memphis vs. Troy September 7 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Monday, September 2, 2024

On Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the Memphis Tigers will host the Troy Trojans (0-1).

Memphis vs. Troy game info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Memphis vs. Troy statistical matchup

Memphis Troy 367 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391 (80th) 185 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393 (94th) 59 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (54th) 308 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (83rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (102nd)

Memphis leaders

Seth Henigan has been a catalyst for the Tigers’ offense this year, piling up 308 passing yards with two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 73.3% completion percentage.

As part of the Tigers’ ground attack, Mario Anderson has run for 46 yards and two touchdowns on 4.6 YPC.

In one game, Brendan Doyle has converted two targets into two catches, 33 yards and one touchdown for the Tigers.

Troy leaders

Damien Taylor has run for 103 yards (103.0 per game) and one touchdown in one game.

Devonte Ross has seven catches for 103 yards (103.0 per game) and one touchdown in one game.

Will Crowder has passed for 201 yards (201.0 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with one touchdown and zero interceptions in one game.

In addition, Crowder has run for 28 yards and zero TDs.

