How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Published 12:06 am Monday, September 2, 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan take the field against Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at American Family Field.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Monday, September 2, 2024
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 142 home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 20th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals’ .249 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- St. Louis ranks 22nd in the majors with 572 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.17 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- St. Louis averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Andre Pallante (6-6) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- In 15 starts this season, he’s earned five quality starts.
- Pallante has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2024
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Joe Musgrove
|8/29/2024
|Padres
|W 4-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Michael King
|8/30/2024
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Marcus Stroman
|8/31/2024
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Will Warren
|9/1/2024
|Yankees
|W 14-7
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|9/2/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|Freddy Peralta
|9/3/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Aaron Civale
|9/4/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Colin Rea
|9/6/2024
|Mariners
|–
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Bryce Miller
|9/7/2024
|Mariners
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2024
|Mariners
|–
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Luis Castillo
