How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2 Published 12:06 am Monday, September 2, 2024

The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan take the field against Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at American Family Field.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 142 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 20th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .249 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in the majors with 572 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.17 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

St. Louis averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Andre Pallante (6-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

In 15 starts this season, he’s earned five quality starts.

Pallante has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2024 Padres W 4-3 Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres W 4-1 Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees W 6-5 Away Kyle Gibson Will Warren 9/1/2024 Yankees W 14-7 Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers – Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers – Away Sonny Gray Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers – Away Erick Fedde Colin Rea 9/6/2024 Mariners – Home Kyle Gibson Bryce Miller 9/7/2024 Mariners – Home Miles Mikolas Logan Gilbert 9/8/2024 Mariners – Home Andre Pallante Luis Castillo

