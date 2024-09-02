Cardinals vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for September 2 Published 12:24 am Monday, September 2, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers (80-57) and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-68) will square off in the series opener on Monday, September 2 at American Family Field, with Freddy Peralta getting the nod for the Brewers and Andre Pallante taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 p.m. ET.

At +145, the Cardinals are the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Brewers, who are listed at -175. Sportsbooks have set the total for this matchup at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -175

Brewers -175 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +145

Cardinals +145 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Pallante (6-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

In 15 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in five of them.

Pallante will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 142 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 20th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .249 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 572 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.17 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

