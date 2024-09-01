How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Published 12:06 am Sunday, September 1, 2024
The New York Yankees and Juan Soto ready for the final of a three-game series against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 558 (4.1 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.16 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (8-10) for his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander’s last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2024
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Dylan Cease
|8/28/2024
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Joe Musgrove
|8/29/2024
|Padres
|W 4-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Michael King
|8/30/2024
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Marcus Stroman
|8/31/2024
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Will Warren
|9/1/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|9/2/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|Freddy Peralta
|9/3/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Aaron Civale
|9/4/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Colin Rea
|9/6/2024
|Mariners
|–
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Bryce Miller
|9/7/2024
|Mariners
|–
|Home
|–
|–
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.