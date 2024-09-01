How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1 Published 12:06 am Sunday, September 1, 2024

The New York Yankees and Juan Soto ready for the final of a three-game series against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024

1:35 p.m. ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

YES

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 558 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.16 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (8-10) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2024 Padres L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres W 4-3 Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres W 4-1 Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees W 6-5 Away Kyle Gibson Will Warren 9/1/2024 Yankees – Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers – Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers – Away Sonny Gray Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers – Away Erick Fedde Colin Rea 9/6/2024 Mariners – Home Kyle Gibson Bryce Miller 9/7/2024 Mariners – Home – –

