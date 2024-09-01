Cardinals vs. Yankees: Betting Preview for September 1 Published 12:24 am Sunday, September 1, 2024

The New York Yankees (79-57) will lean on Aaron Judge when they host Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (68-68) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, September 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 p.m. ET.

The Yankees (-210), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game against the Cardinals (+170) This contest has a total of 9 runs (over -105; under -115).

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -210

Yankees -210 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +170

Cardinals +170 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (8-10) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

In 27 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 27 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 139 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the big leagues.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 24th in the majors with 558 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

