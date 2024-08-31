Tigers fall short on road to Germantown Published 7:30 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

By Myra Bean

South Panola Tigers got off to rough start in the season opening loss to Germantown, Tenn. 21-14.

After waiting through a 2 hour and 15 minute weather delay, the game kicked off at 9:15 p.m. and ended around 11:40 p.m.

The game was played in the Desoto Central Stadium in Southaven though it had been scheduled to be played at Northwest Community College in Senatobia.

It was definitely a defensive battle between the two teams, but it could be the mistakes that was the different in the game.

South Panola quarterback Tristan Colenberg got the Tigers on the boards first on a 23-yard run with 6:42 left in the first quarter.

With 5:10 left in the first half, Germantown tied the score at 7 on a 57-yard run which stood at halftime.

Germantown faked a punt and converted on a 26-yard scamper for a first down. Then converted on a 17-yard touchdown run to take the lead 14-7 with 1:26 to go in the third quarter.

KJ Flowers ran the Wildcat and scampered for seven-yard run to tie the score at 14 with 10:44 left in the game.

The Tiger defense was keeping a cap on Germantown but a 44-yard pass got through and set Germantown up for a four-yard touchdown run with 5:31 left in the game for the final go-ahead score, 21-14.

The Tigers fought the last five minutes of the game but the ball was turned over on downs with just over two minutes left. They stood strong against Germantown and got the ball back with 1:12 left in the game. However, Germantown shut down the Tiger offense and forced a turnover on downs with 9.2 seconds left in the game.

The Tigers are on the road next week to play Oxford, 1-0, after their 45-0 shutout of Lafayette County. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.