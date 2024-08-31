North Panola beats Palmer 30-6 at the Cougar Den Published 7:25 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

Playing in his first high school football ever, North Panola wide receiver Marco Goings caught three touchdowns from fellow junior quarterback Denard Presley as the Cougars broke open a close game midway through the fourth quarter to defeat M.S Palmer 30-6 Friday in Sardis.

North Panola (1-0) scored on its first two possessions on scoring strikes of 81 and 35 yards from Presley to Goings to take a 14-0 lead. Palmer scored their lone touchdown on a eight yard-run with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.

The score remained that way until 10:16 remaining in the fourth quarter when North Panola picked up a safety as Palmer was called for holding in the endzone. The Cougars padded its lead to 22-6 as Goins hauled in a three-yard pass at the 9:24 mark.

Djayvean Johnson concluded the scoring with a 18-yard run with 50 seconds left in the game.

North Panola hosts Charleston, the No.1 ranked team in 2A next Friday.