How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31 Published 12:05 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field against the New York Yankees and starter Will Warren on Saturday. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.

Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 552 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.15) in the majors this season.

St. Louis strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.267 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (7-6) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 25 starts this season.

Gibson has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2024 Padres L 7-4 Home Kyle Gibson Randy Vasquez 8/27/2024 Padres L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres W 4-3 Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres W 4-1 Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees – Away Kyle Gibson Will Warren 9/1/2024 Yankees – Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers – Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers – Away Sonny Gray Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers – Away Erick Fedde Colin Rea 9/6/2024 Mariners – Home – –

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.