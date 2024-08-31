How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 31: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:33 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

Today’s MLB lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding today’s MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 31

St. Louis Cardinals (67-68) at New York Yankees (79-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Will Warren (0-2, 9.68 ERA)

Will Warren (0-2, 9.68 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-6, 4.54 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (69-66) at Washington Nationals (61-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-6, 3.84 ERA)

DJ Herz (2-6, 3.84 ERA) Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (6-4, 3.15 ERA)

San Diego Padres (77-60) at Tampa Bay Rays (66-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

TV Channel: SDPA

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Shane Baz (1-2, 3.48 ERA)

Shane Baz (1-2, 3.48 ERA) Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (4-6, 4.52 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (62-72) at Cleveland Guardians (77-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (1-0, 2.7 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (1-0, 2.7 ERA) Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (70-65) at Detroit Tigers (68-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

TV Channel: BSDET

When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (15-4, 2.58 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (15-4, 2.58 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-9, 4.61 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (59-76) at Texas Rangers (63-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.31 ERA)

Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.31 ERA) Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (6-6, 4.37 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (75-61) at Houston Astros (73-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

TV Channel: SCHN

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.39 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.39 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-8, 3.28 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (66-71) at Minnesota Twins (73-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

TV Channel: SNET

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3 ERA)

Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (13-9, 3.72 ERA)

New York Mets (71-64) at Chicago White Sox (31-105)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: WPIX

TV Channel: WPIX

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-2, 2.96 ERA)

Davis Martin (0-2, 2.96 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-9, 4.36 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (74-61) at Philadelphia Phillies (79-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.74 ERA)

Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.74 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (8-7, 3.5 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (79-56) at Cincinnati Reds (64-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 5.17 ERA)

Fernando Cruz (3-8, 5.17 ERA) Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-9, 4.64 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (81-54) at Arizona Diamondbacks (76-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

TV Channel: ARID

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 3.98 ERA)

Merrill Kelly (4-0, 3.98 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.33 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (78-58) at Colorado Rockies (50-86)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

TV Channel: COLR

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.95 ERA)

Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.95 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.31 ERA)

Miami Marlins (49-86) at San Francisco Giants (68-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL

When: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.7 ERA)

Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.7 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-6, 5.6 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (69-66) at Los Angeles Angels (55-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.41 ERA)

Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.41 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (6-2, 2.05 ERA)

